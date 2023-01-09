Punjab Police Cop, 27, Shot Dead During A Cross Firing With Car Jackers In Jalandhar

A Police constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was shot dead allegedly by criminals in the Phagwara area of Punjab's Kapurthala on January 8, Sunday.

He was killed during cross-firing, while chasing car jackers, while they were trying to escape after looting a car last night on January 8. Three criminals were also injured in the exchange of fire.

Cop shot dead allegedly by carjackers

Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa chased the carjackers after they snatched a car at gunpoint. In the cross-firing that ensued, Bajwa was shot at and he later succumbed to injuries. In the firing incident, the three accused were also injured.

The investigation is on, whether the carjackers were a part of the gang or was it just an isolated incident of car theft, informed sources. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with providing a certificate of bravery to the deceased cop, also announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹2 Crore. He said, “Salute to martyr Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa Belt no. 886/KPT who has made the sacrifice in the line of duty. Punjab Government will make an Ex Gratia grant of Rs 1 crore. Another Rs 1 crore insurance payment will be made by HDFC Bank. We stand with our martyrs and their families.”

Salute to martyr Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa Belt no. 886/KPT who has made the sacrifice in line of duty. Punjab Government will make Ex Gratia grant of Rs 1 crores. Another Rs 1 crore insurance payment will be made by HDFC Bank.We stand with our martyrs and their families pic.twitter.com/AhOuOVGF2L — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 9, 2023

BJP lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the killing and said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wants to enjoy the 'extra-constitutional authority' over Punjab, "The reason (for the increasing incidents of violence in Punjab) being the government is handled by the uncrowned King of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. He does not know anything about the ground situation in Punjab. But he wants to enjoy the extra-constitutional authority and that is the reason that today Punjab's situation is getting worse day by day."

Image: @BhagwantMann/Twitter