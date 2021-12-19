Punjab Police Denies Sacrilege Attempt In Kapurthala; 'Man Lost His Life Due To A Video'

In a key development, Punjab police on Sunday denied any sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala. Speaking to Republic, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon stated that they had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Shri Guru Granth Sahib, concluding that no incident of disrespecting Sikh sentiments has taken place in the Nizampur Gurudwara.

Speaking to Republic TV, Jalandhar IG said "A man has lost his life because a video was made on social media by some people," the police said, adding that an FIR in the case has been lodged.

Hours after the attempted sacrilege in Amritsar's Golden Temple, Gurudwara authorities had apprehended a person hailing from Delhi for trying to allegedly desecrate Nishan Sahib and Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara. Locals claimed that the person tried to escape after being spotted by authorities but was caught on the run.

Gurdwara authorities decided to hand over the person to Sikh outfits. Thereafter, he was seen being tied up and thrashed and was declared dead.

Sacrilege attempt at Golden temple accused lynched to death: Police

A sacrilege attempt was made at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. The man in his twenties crossed the barrier, barging into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine in an alleged attempt to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib, but was caught by the attendees. The attendees later lynched him to death, as per Punjab police.

The Punjab government has constituted a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the incident. Headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order of Amritsar, the SIT has been directed to produce a report in the next 48 hours. Addressing the media, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on behalf of the Punjab Government said, "The SIT will get into the bottom of it."

"The SIT is checking the CCTV footage of Sri Darbar Sahib as well as the adjoining market to ascertain the path from which he came from. Also, if there was anyone accompanying him," he further informed.