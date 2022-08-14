Punjab Police Foil Terror Plot Ahead Of Independence Day, Arrest 4 Pak-ISI Module Members

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, the Punjab Police on Sunday foiled a major terror threat and busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module with help of Delhi Police. According to the official handle of the Punjab police, 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh have been arrested. Additionally, 3 hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED, and 2 - 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered.

This comes after the Punjab police arrested the key accused in the killing of the Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu on August 9 and uncovered another plot to disrupt Independence Day celebrations. The accused was identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Baba alias Raja from Tarn Taran Sahib in Punjab. Explosives were also recovered from his possession and as per initial reports, the DGP informed that they were to be used to disrupt the peace and harmony in Punjab during Independence day celebrations on August 15.

Punjab Police busts plot to disrupt peace ahead of I-Day

Gurwinder Singh’s two accomplices identified as Sandeep Singh alias Kala and Gurpreet Singh alias Randhawa were also arrested, as per the statement. Moreover, explosives were also recovered from them, which include one RDX-IED, two 30-bore pistols along with magazines and 13 live cartridges, 635 grams heroin, 100 grams opium, Rs 36.90 lakh drug money, and one Mitsubishi Lancer car from their possession.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the key accused Gurwinder Singh, was also a proclaimed offender of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the probe revealed that he works closely with notorious gangsters Sukhpreet Singh alias Harry Chatha and Sukhmeetpal Singh alias Sukh Bikhariwal-- a prime suspect in Balwinder Singh's murder case. The preliminary reports also hint at the direction the explosives, arms, and ammunitions seized were planned to be used to disrupt the peace, and create terror among the masses on Independence Day, said DGP Yadav.

Following the disclosures given by Gurwinder Singh, the police also recovered one hand grenade, one RDX-IED, and drug money from the place as directed by Singh in the area of Police district Batala. Primary reports indicate that the recoveries were received via Drones from across the border, from Pakistan, he added.