Punjab Police Foils Cross-border Smuggling Of Weapons Via Drones; One Accused Arrested

Foiling a drone module engaging in cross-border smuggling of weapons, the Punjab Police on Monday arrested an aide of RPG attack mastermind and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

Police arrested the accused Anmoldeep Soni from Kharar of Punjab with 108 grams of heroin. The accused Anmoldeep Soni is a native of the Tarn Taran district.

Anmoldeep allegedly picked up a weapons consignment dropped by drones near the Pakistan border. Anmol allegedly worked on the directions of Landa and was helping in supplying weapons.



Recently, the Punjab Police busted an ISI-backed terror module allegedly jointly handled by Landa and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

According to PTI, the Police also recovered one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing RDX weighing 1.5 kg along with detonator, two pistols including 0.30 bore and 0.315 bore along with eight live cartridges and a Splendor motorcycle without a registration number from their possession.

.@PunjabPoliceInd arrests Nachhtar Singh, main perpetrator of Karnal IED seizure and 2 others in major success against ISI-backed terror module.



Terror module handled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa & Pak-based Harvinder Rinda (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ur82ah1Ws8 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 8, 2022

Pakistan has increasingly been using drones for supply of guns and drugs across the border, both in Jammu and Kashmir, and in Punjab. Drone sightings are common and often times, the security and police forces manning India's boundaries with the terror-friendly neighbour nation, are seen having successfully busted drug & gun deliveries, which are used to support and execute terror activities on Indian soil.