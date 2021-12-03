Punjab Police Foils Terror Bid, Recovers Tiffin Bomb And Hand Grenades From Gurdaspur

Thwarting a terror bid, Punjab police recovered a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades from the international borders of Gurdaspur district. The Police have registered a case against unidentified people and initiated an investigation. The recovery of explosives was made in village Salimpur Afghana in Gurdaspur. It is pertinent to mention here that the area shares an international border with Pakistan.

Recently on November 20, a second bomb rigged in a tiffin box was recovered in the state's Firozpur area. Reportedly, a grenade packed in a box was found on the Bathinda-Amritsar highway. The bomb disposal squad had acted promptly and taken up the initiative to work towards the disposal of the same. The Firozpur SSP had sealed the crime scene and deployed anti-sabotage teams, for investigation in the nearby areas for possible clues.

Tiffin bombs found in Nihang, Firozpur during Diwali

On the day of Diwali on November 5, the Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb that was kept concealed in the agriculture field at village Ali Ke in Firozpur district. Post investigation, the Punjab Police had apprehended three personnel in connection with the recovered bomb.

They added that a tiffin bomb and hand grenade was found in the field of village Sekhwan in Jeera, Firozpur. Senior police officers have reached the spot. There was a plan to carry out a major incident in Jeera with the said explosive material. The police reached the spot and seized the explosive material. At the same time, after the discovery of explosive material, the BSF and the police started a checking operation within a radius of 50 kilometres.

11 hand grenades delivered by Pakistani Drones recovered in Gurdaspur District

Last year, Punjab police had recovered 11 hand grenades from Gurdaspur, which were delivered through drones from Pakistan. Punjab police, along with BSF had a suspected drone moment near the international border at Gurdaspur on the intervening night of December 19 and 20. Following the drone moment, local police along with BSF officials carried out a massive search in the agriculture fields of Silach village in Gurdaspur.

