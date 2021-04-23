Punjab: Police Impound 27 Vehicles Loaded With Wheat Trying To Enter In Last 10 Days

While the Patiala Police has succeeded in reducing the economic woes of the farmers of the state with its continued efforts to curb the wheat trailers coming from outside the state, the leaders of Kranikari Kisan Union have also lauded the action of the district police.

Krantikari Kisan Union leader Gurdhian Singh (Dhanna) President Patiala-2 block has termed the action being taken by Patiala police as a great help to the farmers in these trying times. He said if this wheat coming from outside, was not stopped by Patiala police, it would have proved to be the biggest way to further erode the economy of the farmers.

According to the farmer leaders, the traders were procuring cheap wheat from outside the states and sending it to the mandis of Punjab in big trailers, at the cost of Punjab farmers. He said that at the Shambhu barrier, the police were also standing firm with the farmers to curb the bad practice. Citing an example of DSP Ghanour Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, under whose leadership the police team at Shambhu Barrier impounded 27 trailers of wheat during the last 10 days (from April10 to 21), he said that it was not possible without the help of police to take action against these anti farmer elements.

Patiala SSP Vikramjit Duggal while expressing gratitude to the applause got by his police officers from the farmer union, said that the farmers of Punjab was first and foremost for the Punjab Police. "Just as the Punjab Government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was supporting the farmers in all their odd times, the Patiala Police was also fulfilling its duties," he added. He said that as per the directions of DGP Mr. Dinkar Gupta, the interests of the farmers were being given priority and the wheat coming from outside the state was being brought to the notice of the concerned authorities and after their nod, the appropriate action was taken. He said that by stopping the wheat carrying vehicles coming from outside to state,the police is contributing to the state's rvenue besides safeguarding the interests of the farmers.



