Punjab Police Labrador Dog, Used In Drug Detection, Beats Cancer To Join Back Duty

A labrador dog named Simmy, who is part of the Punjab Police Canine Squad, was diagnosed with cancer disease a few months back. She has beaten the disease and joined back duty on Friday in a healthy condition. In a video, she can be seen walking along with a police official.

According to Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police, Harjit Singh, she helps the cops in anti-sabotage checking. In the past, Simmy has also assisted the Punjab Police in the seizure of intoxicating substances from a foreigner.

While commenting on her improved health condition, Faridkot SSP Harjit Singh said, "Dog Simmy was suffering from cancer for a long time. Now her health has improved. She helps in anti-sabotage checking, in the past, she helped the Police to seize intoxicating substances from a foreigner."

Labrador dogs are inducted into police forces all across the world due to their efficiency in quickly responding to handlers' commands. They help in carrying out search and rescue operations, and detection of explosive and intoxicated substances. Sometimes, they are also used as arson dogs. In nature, Labrador dogs are highly intelligent and shows the desire to learn and interact.