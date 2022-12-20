Punjab Police Lathicharge On Farmers Protesting For Liquor Plant Shut Down In Ferozepur

The Punjab police on Tuesday lathi charged farmers who were staging a protest demanding the shutdown of a liquor plant in Ferozepur. The farmers stated that the liquor factory is damaging their agricultural land as it is polluting underground water in several villages and causing air pollution.

As per the sources, the farmers have been protesting for the last three days asking the state government to shut down the liquor factory in Zira near the national highway. The farmers intensified the protest and refused to disperse from the site. When the police tried to stop the protesters, the protesters pulled down the police barricades, after which the police resorted to lathi-charge. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has not responded to the matter.

#BREAKING | Farmers stage protest outside liquor factory citing damage to their agricultural land in Punjab's Ferozepur. Police lathi charge on protesting farmers



BJP calls AAP 'Kisan Virodhi sarkar'

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and called it an Anti-farmer government. He called Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'campaign minister' as instead of resolving state problems he is busy campaigning for AAP in election states.

Shehzad Poonawalla said, "AAP’s true face of being a Kisan Virodhi sarkar has been exposed once again. Today in Punjab’s Ferozepur, instead of listening to farmers protesting for the shutting down of the liquor plant, those people who love liquor plants and the Sharaab mafia are now getting the farmers beaten up by the cops."

He further said, "This is not the first time they have been beaten up, when the farmers were protesting outside CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangruru that time too they were lathi-charged. This is AAP ki lathi charge wali sarkar. Sometimes they beat up farmers when they demand basic rights, sometimes in defence of the liquor mafia. This is the true face of AAP. CM Bhagwant Mann is not the CM of Punjab but camapign minister as he is always busy doing camaping. And the real CM with the power is Arvind Kejriwal who uses the police to strike blows at the farmers of Punjab."