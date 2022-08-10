Punjab Police Nabs Key Accused In Shaurya Chakra Awardee Killing; Busts Aug 15 Terror Plan

The Punjab police on Tuesday, August 9 arrested the key accused in the killing of the Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Baba alias Raja from Tarn Taran Sahib in Punjab, said a press release on Tuesday. Explosives were also recovered from them and as per initial reports, the DGP informed that they were to be used to disrupt the peace and harmony in Punjab during Independence day celebrations on August 15.

Singh’s two accomplices identified as Sandeep Singh alias Kala and Gurpreet Singh alias Randhawa were also arrested, as per the statement. Moreover, explosives were also recovered from them, which include one RDX-IED, two 30-bore pistols along with magazines and 13 live cartridges, 635 grams heroin, 100 grams opium, Rs 36.90 lakh drug money, and one Mitsubishi Lancer car from their possession.

In an outstanding operation @TarnTaranPolice arrested Gurwinder Singh & Sandeep Singh, close associates of Sukh Bikhariwal & Harry Chatha.



They were engaged in cross-border smuggling of Explosives, Drugs & Weapons. Further investigation is on… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/C5kq7ya3RQ — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 9, 2022

Gurwinder Singh a proclaimed offender of NIA

The Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the key accused Gurwinder Singh, played a key role in the murder of the Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu as he provided weapons to the shooters. He is also a proclaimed offender of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the probe revealed that he works closely with notorious gangsters Sukhpreet Singh alias Harry Chatha and Sukhmeetpal Singh alias Sukh Bikhariwal-- a prime suspect in Balwinder Singh's murder case, the DGP said.

The preliminary reports also hints at the direction the explosives, arms and ammunitions seized were planned to be used to disrupt the peace, create terror among the masses on Independence Day, said DGP Yadav.

Gurwinder Singh along with his aide Sandeep were arrested following an input that both were travelling in a white Lancer car towards Khadoor Sahib. The Tarn Taran police intercepted and arrested them, informed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range, Jaskaran Singh, while addressing a press conference in the presence of SSP Tarn Taran Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

More explosives recovered

Following the disclosures given by Gurwinder Singh, the police also recovered one hand grenade, one RDX-IED and drug money from the place as directed by Singh in the area of Police district Batala. Primary reports indicate that the recoveries were received via Drones from across the border, from Pakistan, he added.

Image: Twitter/@DGPPunjabPolice