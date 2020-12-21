Punjab Police Recover 11 Hand Grenades Delivered By Pakistani Drones To Gurdaspur District

Punjab police have recovered 11 hand grenades from Gurdaspur, which were delivered through drones from Pakistan. Punjab police, along with BSF had suspected drone moment near the international border at Gurdaspur on the intervening night of December 19 and 20. Following the drone moment, local police along with BSF officials carried out a massive search in agriculture fields of Silach village in Gurdaspur.

READ | Punjab CM Sets Targets For Police Officials For Time-bound Investigation Of Heinous Cases

According to the police, a local SHO had spotted a drone during a search operation and opened fire on the drone but it managed to escape. During the search operation, police recovered 11 hand grenades packed in polythenes. Police revealed that during the course of the investigation it had come to the fore that the three drones from Pakistan delivered hand grenades in the agriculture fields on Indian soil.

READ | Punjab Police Nabs 2 In Drone-based Cross Border Smuggling, Traces Pak & Khalistan Links

Meanwhile, the police have registered the FIR against unidentified persons and investigating the matter to verify the involvement of locals for receiving the hand grenades. A senior police officer reveals that it was a big win of security forces because Pakistan is making regular attempts to inject weapons and drugs from IB through drones.

He added that now police is investigating the role of locals from the Indian side in cross-border weapons smuggling activities. On the other side, BSF has also beefed up security to check the drone moment at the international border as Pak has now started opting drone modus operandi for cross border drugs and weapons smuggling.

READ | BSF Kills 2 Pakistani Intruders Along International Border In Punjab

READ | NIA Files Chargesheet Against 10 Khalistani Terrorists In Cases Of Violence In Punjab

(Photo: PTI)