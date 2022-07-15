Punjab Police Recover 73 Kg Heroin From Navi Mumbai; Total Seizures Reach 148 Kg In 3 Days

Punjab police in a joint operation with Maharashtra police, based on an intelligence tip-off, recovered 73 kg of heroin from Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port. With this, Punjab police have now seized a total of 148 kg of heroin in different operations, conducted jointly with the respective state police.

73 Kg #Heroin recovered in a joint operation by Punjab Police & Maharashtra Police at Nhava Sheva Port today.



A total of 148 Kg heroin has been recovered in the last one week.

In an ongoing crackdown against drugs, another big consignment was recovered from a container delivered from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai. The Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav informed that the operation was done jointly with the Maharashtra state police. After getting inputs about the presence of the contraband at the Nhava Sheva port, Punjab police immediately delivered the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation cell (SSOC) SAS Nagar to the port, said Yadav.

Heroin concealed in the door of the container

“The contraband was kept concealed in the door border of the container containing white marble tiles imported by Delhi based importer 'Nandani Traders',” said the DGP, further adding the door border was welded and painted again after concealing the contraband inside it. Gaurav Yadav reiterated the recovery was done as a part of the campaign against drugs and that the crackdown will continue.

The consignment was opened after following the due procedure and documentation by the Maharashtra police, the container was opened up leading to a recovery of 73 kg of heroin, said the DGP. The investigations about the trail of the consignment and details about the sender and receiver are also being investigated, he added.

Meanwhile, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered by the Maharashtra police.

In yet another intelligence-led operation Punjab police has recovered 73 Kg Heroin in a joint operation with Maharashtra Police at Nhava Sheva Port today.

‘676 drug peddlers arrested in a week’

In the campaign against drugs, the Punjab government has arrested 676 drug peddlers in a week and also registered 559 FIRs, with search operations being conducted in every district of the state, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang.

In another operation a few days back, the state police of Punjab seized 75 kg heroin from a container in Gujarat’s Mundra port.

Pakistan’s ‘kill two birds with one stone strategy’

Republic has learnt through sources that under the ‘kill two birds with one stone strategy’ Pakistani intelligence agencies are working with terror groups to use the same route to smuggle weapons and drugs into India, according to which, the weapons are handed over to terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir, while the drugs are given to the local drug dealers in Punjab for sale and the money is used to fund terrorism.

Pakistan's smuggling strategy under scanner; Same route used to smuggle weapons and narcotics to India, fuel terrorism in J&K: Sources



Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/FIR27C7cNF — Republic (@republic) July 12, 2022

(Image: @DGPPUNJABPOLICE/Twitter)