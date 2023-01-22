Punjab Police Recover Drone, Drugs 2 Kms Away From International Border; 2 Smugglers Held

Striking a major blow to the trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Amritsar police on Sunday shot down a six-winged drone and seized 5 kgs of heroin in Kakkar village of Amritsar which is 2 km from the International border fence. Notably, two people were also rounded from the nearby fields in Amritsar who were trying to flee.

According to officials, Amritsar police officials at around 4 am on Sunday morning suspected a drone sorties nearby the International border. The drone was shot down after officials fired around 12 rounds of AK 47. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation. Notably, the parts of the seized drone have been manufactured in US and China, said sources.

Earlier in the month, BSF seized a cache of weapons and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone around eight kilometres inside the Indian territory from the international border in Punjab. BSF troops heard the humming sound of the drone coming from Pakistan in the Uncha Takala frontier village area of the Gurdaspur district around 11:50 pm on January 17.