Punjab: Police Recovers Another Tiffin Bomb From Tarn Taran District Near Indo-Pak Border

In a shocking update, tiffin bombs have now been found in Punjab's Tarn Taran district making it the fifth such case of a bomb being found from a tiffin box in the state. According to the on-ground situation, the tiffin bomb was recovered exactly from the Bhikhiwind village of the district which is located nearly 10 km near the Indo-Pak border area. The Director-General of Police (DGP) has briefed the incident to Border Security Forces (BSF) and other para forces and reportedly, an inter-alert was received by the Punjab police which led to the recovery before any untoward situation took place. Sources also mentioned that the Punjab authority is also expected to alert the Central Government regarding the issue.

Earlier, the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had issued a 'high alert' in the state after the arrest of four miscreants from an ISI-backed terrorist group. The miscreants were involved with the motive to blow up an oil tanker with an Improvised explosive device (IED) tiffin bomb in August. That was the fourth such incident of a Pakistani terror module to be busted in the state during the past 40 days.

Tiffin Bombs recovered from Punjab

Recently on September 18, the Punjab police had recovered a "tiffin bomb" - a lunchbox rigged with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along with a terrorist who had planned to cause an explosion at a crowded area in Punjab's Jalalabad. The tiffin box was recovered just 3 km from the Indo-Pak border.

Earlier, on August 8, Amritsar Rural police had recovered five hand grenades and a tiffin bomb at Daleke village in Lopoke. Prior to that, on August 20 Kapurthala Police had recovered two hand grenades, a tiffin bomb and other explosive material in Phagwara, while a third tiffin was used to blow off an oil tanker in Ajnala on August 8.

The Punjab police had also described the situation as worrisome and had appealed to the public to remain alert at all times and report to the police if they find any suspicious item lying abandoned or unclaimed anywhere, including in trains, buses, or restaurants. “People can inform the police on 112 or 181 helpline numbers,” the police had added.