Punjab Police Recovers Live Grenade Along Indo-Pak Border Village Ahead Of Republic Day

Ahead of Republic Day, the Punjab Police on Monday recovered a live hand-grenade from the border village of the state's Fazilka district. It is pertinent to mention that the village lies along the Indo-Pakistan border while this is getting reported ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections. On ground reports mentioned that the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the site to handle the situation. The bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion.

Amritsar STF recovers 5 Kg RDX near the international border in Attari

Just three days ago, the Amritsar Special Task Force (STF) had recovered 5 kg of RDX from near the international border in Attari's Dhanoa Kala village on Friday. The explosive was defused by the bomb squad present on the spot. Besides the RDX, the STF has also recovered six AK 47 rifle rounds, two grenades, three UBGL, seven detonators, three fuses, a pouch and a bag.

Meanwhile, an investigation was also launched. According to sources in Punjab Police, some suspects have been detained and are being questioned by STF in connection to the recovery of RDX.

IED recovered from Delhi

On the same day, a major security alert was sounded off in Delhi following the recovery of an IED from of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur. Police and the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the market in East Delhi on Friday after the recovery of an unattended bag.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana confirmed around 1.40 pm that the bag contained an Improvised explosive device which was successfully defused by the bomb disposal squad. "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," CP Asthana had said.

The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a controlled blast after cordoning off the area. Visuals from the location showed plumes of smoke rising from the bomb disposal location. The IED recovery comes ahead of Republic Day on January 26.

Image: Republic World