Punjab Police Seize 8 Chinese Pistols, 60 Bullets, 2 Kg Heroin Smuggled From Pakistan Via Drone

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested a person and seized from him eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets and two kg heroin smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan, an official said.

A Punjab Police official said the accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Havlian village in Tarn Taran district.

The official said the police had specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs would be smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.

The drone dropped the consignment inside the Indian territory on Friday and Singh tretrieved it on Saturday, police said.

Singh was nabbed after his car was intercepted by a police team at Ajnala road on Sunday morning.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)