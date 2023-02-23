Punjab Police Station Overrun While CM Bhagwant Mann At Summit; Akali Dal Hits Out

After Amritpal's men went on rampage in Amritsar, Mohit Gupta of Akali Dal spoke to Republic on the clash that has taken place between Amritpal supporters and police in Amritsar and said the law and order has collapsed since the AAP-led Bhagwant Mann government has taken over. He said, "Be it the Sidhu Moosewala murder, Gangsters openly giving threats, the attack on the police headquarters, the law and order in Punjab has completely collapsed"

“On the other hand CM Bhagwant Mann is addressing the ‘Invest Punjab’ summit, how will they (Industrialists) come when the law and order situation is ruined. The government is taking the matter lightly and doesn’t want to take any action. This is the reason that the industrialists are leaving the state. The issue was simmering since long, it’s not a recent one. Bhagwant Mann is busy with his advertising policy.”

Amritpal Singh supporters clash with policemen outside Ajnala police station

In a shocking incident, supporters of the self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh belonging to the 'Waris Panjab De' group, went on a rampage in Amritsar and stormed into the Ajnala police station, armed with swords and lathis. They also clashed with the police personnel outside the police station.

The supporters indulged in sloganeering while approaching the police station and subsequently, attacked the police with swords and lathis, damaged barricades and barged into Ajnala police station. Several supporters also indulged in pelting stones on the police personnel.

The supporters of the Khalistan proponent had gathered outside the police station in order to protest the arrest of Amritpal's close aide Lovepreet Toofan.