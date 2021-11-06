Punjab Police To Start Night Domination Operations Along India-Pakistan Border

Punjab Police on Saturday said that it will start night domination operations to stop cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition. Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has ordered officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, illegal mining and corrupt practices.

During the crime review meeting in Jalandhar, Sahota ordered border Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to divide their district into sectors and depute a Gazetted Officer for every sector, who will be personally out on the night domination.

"Border district SSPs to start Night Domination Operations along the Indo-Pak international border from 9 pm to 4 am," the statement said. The border districts include Pathankot, Batala, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural, Fazilka and Ferozepur.

Taking cognisance of another tiffin bomb recovered recently, Punjab DGP directed border officials to keep a strict vigil on drones being used by Pakistan for smuggling drugs, arms and ammunition, and explosives. He also directed district chiefs to install CCTV cameras at all police stations and religious places.

Punjab Police recovers tiffin box hidden in fields near Indo-Pakistan border

The Punjab Police on Wednesday recovered an explosive-filled Tiffin box or in an agricultural field in Ferozepur district close to the Indo-Pakistan border. This came following the interrogation of three people arrested in relation to the Jalalabad blast case.

On Monday, Ludhiana Rural police had arrested two people - Jaswant Singh alias Shinda Baba and Balwant Singh- for allegedly providing help to Ranjeet Singh alias Gora, an accused in the Jalalabad blast case. Ranjeet Singh was also arrested.

The police had recovered one tiffin bomb, two pen drives and Rs 1.15 crore from the three accused earlier. During the probe, it was revealed that the accused were in possession of another tiffin bomb that they had hidden in an agricultural field.

"Following revelations of the accused persons, a joint search operation was carried out by teams of Counter Intelligence (of Punjab Police), Ferozepur and Ludhiana and CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) Jagraon at village Ali Ke in Ferozepur on Wednesday and the tiffin bomb was recovered," the DGP said.

Image: Republic World