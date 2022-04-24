Punjab Police's AGTF Arrests Most-wanted BKI Terrorist Charanjit Patialavi From Dera Bassi

On Sunday, the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police captured the most wanted terrorist Charanjit Singh alias Patialavi. He is also an active member of the terrorist module Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and has been absconding for the last 12 years by using different Identities and hideouts.

Punjab Police's AGTF Arrests Most Wanted Terrorist

In a bid to intensify the action against gangsters, the Punjab government constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of DGP Punjab VK Bhawra.

Revealing the details pertaining to the arrest, DIG AGTF Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that the accused Charanjit Patialavi is a resident of village Butta Singh Wala in Patiala. He was declared an offender in a case FIR No. 154 dated 23-07-2010 registered under sections 4/5 of the Explosives Act and sections 17/18/20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station Machhiwara. However, Patialavi's other associate, now-deceased terrorist Gurmail Singh Boba of Butta Singh Wala was earlier arrested in this case. Detonators and RDX were also recovered

DIG Bhullar further stated that Patialavi was arrested near Gurudwara Sahib at village Lali in Dera Bassi. Charanjit Patialavi is an active member of the BKI terrorist module which was busted by the Punjab Police in 2010 for its involvement in the Shingar Cinema Ludhiana bomb blasts in 2007, and other blasts at Kali Mata Mandir, Patiala, and Ambala in 2010. All the other associates of Patialavi were arrested in 2010 by the Punjab Police. He disguised himself as a Granthi and was hitherto staying in Gurudwara Sahib at Kharagpur in West Bengal and was not using any communication device. The different identification cards on West Bengal address have been recovered from his possession, Bhullar added. The AGTF teams were led by AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and DSP AGTF Bikramjit Singh Brar

Bhullar further added that the investigation is still underway and may lead to more arrests and important disclosures.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Punjab Police solved the hand grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr in November 2021 by busting a major Pakistan-based terror module run by Harvinder Singh alias Rinda with the arrest of its three operatives, Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra said. A minor blast happened inside the CIA office in Nawanshahr around 11:55 pm on the intervening night of November 7-8, 2021. The 'low intensity' explosion, took place at the office of the CIA wing of the police. It occurred beneath a water cooler.

