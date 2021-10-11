Punjab Power Crisis Deepens, Govt Buys Electricity From Open-exchange At Rs 11.47 Per Unit

The power crisis in Punjab persists and the state government recently decided to buy 1,100 megawatt (MW) electricity from the open exchange at a price of Rs 11.47 per unit. According to ground reports accessed by Republic TV, the Punjab Government took this decision to meet the power shortage crisis which is being faced due to a coal shortage.

The state government had made several Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with private companies at a routine rate of Rs 4-6 per unit. However, now thermal plants are out of electricity due to a lack of coal. Private companies are not able to produce according to the demand and on October 10 the state purchased electricity from the open exchange at a cost of Rs 11.47 per unit.

Severe coal shortage at thermal power plants in Punjab has forced power utility PSPCL to cut down power generation and impose rotational load shedding at several places, prompting the state government to slam the Centre for inadequate coal supply. PSPCL on Sunday announced that a daily three-hour power cut will remain in the state until October 13. Earlier, an official had added that the coal-fired power plants are operating at less than 50% of their generation capacity because of the depleted coal stock.

Punjab power crisis

PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venuprasad recently said that all coal-based plants across the state were facing an acute coal shortage. A similar situation is prevailing in the neighbouring states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and in other parts of India, Venuprasad added. Meanwhile, the private power thermal plants have coal stock of up to one-and-a-half days, the state-owned units have coal for up to four days, officials said on Sunday.

Slamming the Congress party in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that the power supply situation continues to remain grim in the state. He alleged that the crisis was entirely 'man-made' and a direct consequence of the ruling dispensation’s neglect and absence of advanced planning and preparedness. "This is a crisis that was waiting to happen and it has nothing to do with the much-touted shortage of coal elsewhere," Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.