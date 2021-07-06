Punjab Power Crisis: PSPCL Ensures Farmers With 10.3 Hours Of Sustained Power Supply

The Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) ensured farmers in the state to provide a steady power supply of 10.5 hours for their successful paddy operations, amidst the demanding hike across the domestic sector. The Chief Managing Director PSPCL, A. Venu Prasad abides to see this situation as a supreme priority of the department. They ensure to fulfil the requirements of the agriculture sector in view of ongoing paddy operations. The state ensures that the farmers across the state are being provided with a minimum of eight hours of power supply for the paddy yield. PSPCL make sure to curb the Punjab power crisis.

Punjab Power Crisis

The Punjab government on July 1, deducted the timings of government offices and ordered a major cut down on power supply provided to the high power-consuming Industries and factories as the electricity demand in the state was upsurging to over 14,000 MW per day. The power demand in the state on Wednesday rose up to 14,142 MW more than the normal supply of 12,842 MW, added by an official of PSPCL. Industries and factories have been reported to consume a high amount of power supply in Punjab lately, neglecting the judicious use of electricity.

However, No decision regarding curbing the heavy usage of air conditioners in the government offices has been implemented, Air conditioners run on a high voltage from 8 am to 6 pm every day, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged all the government offices to avoid the over-usage of the power supply and use it as per necessary requirement, as the situation is critical and the peak demand of electricity supply in the state has been shooting to a daunting count of 14,500 MW each day. Inefficient power supply created havoc among the farmers and led to unsuccessful paddy yields in the state.

PSPCL swift actions to curb the power crisis

The CMD said that the average electricity supply hours for Border Zone guarding Gurdaspur, Sub Amritsar, and Taran Tarn was 12.4 hours, while Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahar districts of the North Zone received an average of 10.3 hours of supply on the same day. "Similarly, farmers of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar and Mohali districts that form the South Zone got on an average 9.6 hours of electricity supply during the same period", PSPCL employee said. Power supply will be distributed equally to all the zones leaving no unsatisfied citizens behind.

As per the official release by PSPCL, areas of Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar Sahib, and Ferozpur received 8.9 hours of average supply. The overall state average of power supply hours to the sector on the same day turns out to be 9.8 hours. Reiterating the government's commitment to ensure quality power supply to all sectors, the CMD said all efforts are being made to balance the demand and supply equation at the earliest to avoid any hardship to any citizen in the state.