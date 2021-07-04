Punjab Power Crisis: PSPCL Issues Statement; Says 'will Now Ensure 24-hr Power Supply'

Amid the power crisis in the state, The Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) on the directions of CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that it is ensuring uninterrupted eight-hour electricity supply to farmers daily for paddy sowing even amidst the unprecedented demand hike across the domestic sector. Disclosing this, the Chief Managing Director (CMD) PSPCL, A Venu Prasad said that the topmost priority for the department is to fulfil the requirements of the agriculture sector in view of ongoing paddy operations and farmers across the state.are being provided with a minimum of eight hours power supply.

Punjab Power Crisis: PSPCL issues statement

Citing data of electricity time supplied to agriculture operations on Saturday,July 3, the CMD said that average supply hours for Border Zone comprising Gurdaspur, Sub Amritsar and Taran Tarn was 12.4 hours, while Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahar districts of the North Zone received an average 10.3 hours of supply on the same day.

"Similarly, farmers of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar and Mohali districts that form the South Zone got on an average 9.6 hours of electricity supply during the same period", a department spokesperson said. As per the official release by PSPCL, areas of Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar Sahib and Ferozpur got 8.9 hours average supply.

The overall state average of power supply hours to the sector on the same day turns out to be 9.8 hours. Reiterating the government's commitment to ensure quality power supply to all sectors, the CMD said all efforts are being made to balance the demand and supply equation at the earliest to avoid any hardship to any citizen.

Punjab power crisis

The Punjab government on Thursday, July 1, reduced the timings of government offices and ordered a cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. On Wednesday, June 30, the power demand peaked at 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL had said. So far, there is no decision on banning the use of air conditioners (ACs) in government offices, which will function from 8 am to 2 pm from Friday,July 2, till further orders, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW.

(Image: ANI, PTI)