Punjab Put 300 Corrupt Officers, Officials Behind Bars In A Year, Says CM Bhagwant Mann

More than 300 officers and officials have been put behind bars for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices within a year of the launch of the anti-corruption helpline, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday.

"I pledge that my government will further make strenuous efforts to provide clean, transparent and responsive governance to the people of the state," Mann said in a video message.

From day one after assuming charge, the Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Mann said.

It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the anti-corruption helpline that was launched on this day last year has produced desirable results, he said.

The chief minister said the state government "nailed more than 300 corrupt officers or officials" based on WhatsApp complaints received on the helpline -- 9501200200.

Mann launched the anti-corruption helpline that allows people to upload videos of officials asking for bribes or indulging in other malpractices.

He said the Punjab government promised a corruption-free, transparent and clean administration for which this initiative was taken.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal asked Mann to explain why the mantra of zero-tolerance towards corruption is not applied to AAP ministers and legislators.

Reacting to the chief minister's statement, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal told the chief minister not to "try to befool Punjabis with publicity gimmicks".

"The truth is that your government is the most corrupt ever and you have failed to take action against ministers and legislators accused of both corruption and moral turpitude," he said in a statement.