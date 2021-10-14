Punjab Records 32 Fresh Covid Cases

The Covid tally in Punjab rose to 6,01,971 on Thursday with 32 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 16,538 after one more person succumbed to the infection, according to a medical bulletin.

Five fatalities, which were not reported earlier, were added to the death toll.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported seven cases, followed by five in Hoshiarpur and four in Jalandhar, among others.

The number of active cases was 234.

Twenty people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,199, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's infection tally reached 65,295 with one fresh case on Thursday.

Nine coronavirus cases which were not reported earlier were added to the tally. The death toll stood at 820 in the Union Territory.

The number of active cases in the city was 32, while 64,443 people have recovered from the infection.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)