Punjab reports 15 more Covid cases

Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday reported 15 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,02,434, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related death was reported in the state. The toll, which included one death case that was not reported earlier, stood at 16,561, as per the bulletin. Among new COVID-19 cases, Amritsar reported five, followed by three in Jalandhar and two in SBS Nagar.

The number of active cases was 228.

Thirty-two people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,85,645, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported just one COVID-19 case, taking the total count to 65,355.

The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 34 while the number of people recovered was 64,501. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR

