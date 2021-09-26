Punjab Reports 33 New Covid Cases

With 33 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally in Punjab reached 6,01,500 on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 16,506. One death case was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Gurdaspur reported seven cases, followed by five in Jalandhar and three in Mohali. The number of active cases stood at 282.

Thirty-one people recovered from the infection, pushing the number of those recovered to 5,84,712, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported one case, taking the tally to 65,210.

With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll remained at 819 in the city.

The number of active cases in the city was 41 while the number of those recovered was 64,350.

