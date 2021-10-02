Punjab Reports 35 Fresh Covid Cases

Punjab on Saturday reported 35 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the virus tally to 6,01,698, according to a medical bulletin. The death toll in the state stood at 16,520.

One Covid-related death, reported in Mohali, was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, as per the bulletin.

Of the new cases, Mohali reported seven, followed by five from Jalandhar and four from Gurdaspur. The number of active cases stood at 280.

Thirty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,84,898, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported three cases, taking the total count of coronavirus in the union territory to 65,235. With no death reported in the last 20 hours, the toll figure was 819.

The number of active cases in the city was 33 while the number of cured persons was 64,383.

