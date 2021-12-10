Punjab Reports 36 Fresh Covid Cases

Punjab on Friday reported 36 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,03,674, according to a medical bulletin.

The state also reported one Covid-related death, taking the toll to 16,617.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 11, followed by five each in Bathinda and Ludhiana.

The number of active cases on Friday rose to 397 from 378 a day earlier.

Sixteen more people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,86,660, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory Chandigarh reported two fresh cases, taking the total count to 65,618.

No fresh death was reported in the city and as the toll stood at 1,076.

The number of active cases in the city was 56 while the recoveries stood at 64,486.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)