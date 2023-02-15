Punjab Reverses Its Decision To Oust Manisha Gulati As Chairperson Of The Women's Panel

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the state women’s commission chairperson Manisha Gulati’s removal has been withdrawn.

As per the statement released by the court Manisha Gulati was hired through the proper procedure on March 13, 2018, for three years. Through an order, her tenure was extended till March 2024.

The Punjab Government also notified the Punjab and Haryana High Court of the withdrawal decision.

Letter granting her extension was “bonafide mistake”: Additional Chief Shankar

Notably, earlier on February 1 Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration had ordered the removal of the state women’s commission chairperson Manisha Gulati from her post, withdrawing a 2020 letter that permitted her a three-year extension.

Additional Chief Secretary Kirpa Shankar stated that issuing the letter granting her extension was a “bonafide mistake”.

“With a bonafide mistake, a letter dated 18-09-2020 was issued by this office through which an extension was given to you..there is no provision in the Punjab State Commission for Women Act 2001 and further amendments, regarding an extension to the sitting chairperson or to the members of the commission,” said Saroj.

“In view of the above mentioned facts, the letter issued by the department vide letter No.. dated 18-09-2020 is hereby withdrawn,” it added.