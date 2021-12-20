Punjab Sacrilege Cases: Minorities Commission Asks State Govt To File Report Before Dec 26

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple and Kapurthala Gurudwara in Punjab, the National Commission for Minorities pulled up the state government on Monday, asking it to file a report on the matter by next week. Two men were lynched to death over alleged desecration attempts at Amritsar's Golden temple and Kapurthala's Nizampur Gurudwara last weekend. The incidents took place just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

The Minorities Commission issued a notice to the Congress-led Punjab government to file a report on the two incidents by December 26.

"The incidents of alleged sacrilege and alleged killing of the accused are a matter of grave concern and require urgent attention. A notice has been issued to Chief Secretary, Punjab to submit a detailed report by 26.12.21," Chairman of the Comision, Iqbal Singh Lalpura stated in a press release.

Condemning the incidents, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had ordered an investigation to find out the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act. Meanwhile, Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal claimed that it was not a crime by a single individual but a deep-rooted conspiracy. Late on Sunday, CM Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa visited Amritsar and spoke with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members assuring support.

Golden temple sacrilege

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unknown youth allegedly attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man was seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and was later thrashed by enraged devotees. The police found no identification on the accused and a postmortem of the body is currently being done to ascertain his identity. An SIT has been constituted to probe the sacrilege.

Kapurthala lynching

The next morning, another man was lynched to death for allegedly attempting to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib at the Nizampur Gurudwara in Kapurthala district. Locals claimed that the man tried to escape after being caught by the Gurdwara authorities who handed over the alleged accused to Sikh outfits. In the visuals, the alleged accused was seen being tied up and thrashed to death by the officials.

Later, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon stated that they had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib or the Guru Granth Sahib in Nizampur Gurudwara. He claimed that no incident of hurting Sikh sentiments had taken place but the alleged accused was lynched to death based on a video that claimed sacrilege.

Image: PTI/Unsplash