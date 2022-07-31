Punjab: Samyukt Kisan Morcha Holds Rail Rako Andolan In Amritsar Over MSP Demands

On Sunday, July 31, members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morch (SKM), which is an umbrella body of farmers' unions, held a four-hour long 'Rail-Roko Aandolan' in Punjab's Amritsar over the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers from Punjab occupied a number of rail routes as part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's statewide protest against the Centre "reneging on its promises" after the protest against the now-repealed farm regulations was withdrawn last year.

Owing to the protests at various locations, including Jalandhar, Phillaur, Ferozepur, and Bathinda where the demonstrators occupied rail tracks, the train movement in the state is anticipated to be disrupted, inconveniencing a lot of passengers.

Trains were suspended throughout Punjab from 11 am to 3 pm, according to Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal). He also went on to add that, a legal guarantee for the minimum support price and justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case are among the demands of the farmers.

SKM rejects Government's MSP Panel

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha had on Tuesday, July 19, rejected the government's committee on minimum support price, saying "so-called farmer leaders" who supported the now-repealed farm laws are its members.

Early last week, the government had formed a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.

Former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal will be the chairman of the committee and the the government has also made a provision to include three members from the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in the panel.

"Today, we held a meeting of non-political leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. All leaders rejected the government's panel. The government has inducted so-called farmer leaders in the panel who didn't have anything to do with our agitation against the three farm laws at the Delhi borders," farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar had said.

Kohar had added that the government has also made some corporate people members of the MSP panel, which has caused some discontentment among the farmers.

Notably, under the umbrella of SKM, thousands of farmers had held a year-long agitation at the borders of Delhi against the Central government's now withdrawn farm laws.