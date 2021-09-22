Punjab SC Commission Issues Notice To Refrain From Using Word 'Dalit'

The Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission has taken cognisance of the repetitive use of the word ‘Dalit’ to identify the caste of the newly appointed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Chani. Tejinder Kaur, Chairman Punjab SC Commission on Tuesday objected to the unaccountable use of the word 'Dalit' by the print, electronics and digital media in reference to CM Channi and said that it is inappropriate to use the Hindi word as it is deemed unconstitutional.

Chairman Kaur also issued instructions to refrain from the use of any other word other than ‘Scheduled Caste’ to mark the identity of any person belonging to Scheduled Castes. She further explained that the nomenclature 'Dalit' is nowhere used/mentioned in the Constitution of India or any statute, hence it is not appropriate to use the word.

She added that in prior orders, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had already directed all chief secretaries of states and union territory administrations against the use of the word. Stressing on her point, Kaur cited the judgement passed by the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 15, 2018, in the case of Dr Mohan Lal Mahor Vs Union of India, which stated that the Indian governments and any of its functionaries have to abstain from the usage of the word 'Dalit' for identifying the members belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as the same does not find mention in the Constitution of India or any statute.

Tejinder Kaur added that following the HC judgement, the Union Ministry of Social Justice issued the guidelines to use the nomenclature 'Scheduled Caste' despite 'Dalit' in all circumstances. Along with this, the Union information and broadcasting ministry had also issued notice to private TV channels asking them to comply with the order passed by the court.

Besides, Tejinder Kaur had written to the Chief Secretary on September 13 to request that caste-based names be removed from villages, cities, and other locations. In an official statement, Kaur stated that the commission has been informed by several Scheduled Castes organisations that the majority of villages, towns, schools, mohallas, streets, and societies in the state have caste-based names. Kaur further requested that the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' not be used in official functions, according to CS Vini Mahajan.

