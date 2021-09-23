Punjab SC Commission Takes Suo-moto Cognizance Of Casteist Remarks Made Against CM Channi

The Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission on Thursday took a suo-moto notice of the alleged casteist remarks levelled against the newly inducted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The Commission also ordered the police to take steps and submit a report by September 29. "On a Facebook account, the handler had posted the most abusive and casteist remarks about the Chief Minister, Punjab, which went viral on social," Chairperson of the Commission, Tejinder Kaur said in a statement.

Soliciting a suo-moto cognizance of these comments, Chairperson Kaur directed the Director of the Bureau of Investigation to take action under the relevant section of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. Kaur sought the Director to tender the report by September 29.

Avoid use of 'Dalit' to identify SCs: Punjab SC Commission

It should be mentioned here that Chairperson Kaur had earlier on September 21 said that the nomenclature 'Dalit' does not find a mention in the Constitution of India or any statute. She had made it clear that the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had already addressed all Cheif Secretaries of the state governments and Union Territory administrations regarding the issue. Emphasising her stance, Kaur cited the resolution passed by the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 15, 2018, in the case of Dr Mohan Lal Manhor Vs Union of India, which stated that the Indian governments and any of its functionaries have to abstain from the use of the word 'Dalit' for identifying the members belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Along with this, the Information and Broadcast Ministry, after receiving reports of the violations being made by multiple media, issued an intimation to private Television channels urging them to comply with an earlier order passed by the Bombay High Court to restrain from using the world 'Dalit'.

Apart from this, Kaur had urged the Chief Secretary on September 13 that caste-based names be removed from villages, cities, and other locations. In an official statement, Kaur stated that the commission has been informed by several Scheduled Castes organisations that the majority of villages, towns, schools, mohallas, streets, and societies in the state have caste-based names.

