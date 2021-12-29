Punjab sees 100 fresh coronavirus cases

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) Punjab's coronavirus infection tally increased to 6,04,428 on Wednesday with 100 fresh cases, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll climbed to 16,644 as one more person succumbed to the infection and a fatality that was not reported earlier was added to it, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 26 were reported from Pathankot, 18 from Patiala and 13 from Jalandhar.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Punjab increased to 449 from 390 on Tuesday, the bulletin stated.

Thirty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,87,335, it said.

Chandigarh reported 33 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its tally to 65,829, the bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,079, it said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Chandigarh stands at 126. So far, 64,624 people have recovered from the infection, it said. PTI CHS DIV DIV

