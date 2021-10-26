Punjab Sees 13 More COVID-19 Cases

Punjab reported 13 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 6,02,251, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality reported in the state, the toll stood at 16,554. It, however, included one death case which was not reported earlier.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Ludhiana reported four cases, followed by three in Amritsar.

The number of active cases dropped to 226 from 237 on Tuesday.

Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,471, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported a single COVID-19 case as the number of cases rose to 65,326.

The toll stood at 820.

The city has 27 active COVID-19 cases and a total of 64,479 people have recovered from the infection so far.

