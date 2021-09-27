Punjab Sees 38 More Coronavirus Cases, One Virus-related Death

Punjab on Monday reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases that took the infection tally to 6,01,538, according to a medical bulletin.

A COVID-related death was reported from Faridkot district and the toll went up to 16,507.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported nine cases, followed by five in Amritsar and four in Fazilka.

The number of active cases stood at 284.

Thirty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,747, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported seven cases, taking the total count in the Union Territory to 65,217.

With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll remained at 819.

The number of active cases in the city was 44 while the number of cured persons was 64,354.