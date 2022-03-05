Punjab Sees 63 Fresh Covid Cases

Punjab reported 63 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s infection tally to 7,58,412, according to a medical bulletin issued on Saturday.

No Covid-related death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours. So far, 17,719 people have died from the infection in the state, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases was 418.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 11 followed by seven in Ferozepur and five each in Faridkot, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

A total of 35 patients are on oxygen support while four critical patients are on ventilator, the bulletin said.

A total of 67 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,40,275, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 10 COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 91,795.

No Covid-related death was reported in the city. The death toll figure stood at 1,165.

The number of active cases in the city was 83 while the number of recoveries was 90,547.

