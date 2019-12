The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted extreme cold waves to sweep across Punjab and Haryana since December 19. The cold wave is intensifying in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Severe cold conditions can persist in these regions due to low-lying clouds and cold north-northwesterly winds. Ludhiana, Patiala, and Ambala are expected to have more chilly weather than hilly tourist attractions like Shimla and Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.