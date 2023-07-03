Punjab Shocker: Drug Addict Son Kills Mother, Chops Body In 2 Parts, Sets It On Fire

In a shocking incident from Punjab's Patiala, a man allegedly killed his mother for refusing to give him money for drugs. After brutally murdering his own mother, the man is alleged to have chopped her body into two pieces and set it on fire. The accused, who is in his early 20s, has been identified as Guwinder Singh and is a native of Kangthala village in Patiala. The deceased mother was a widow and has been identified as Paramjit Kaur.

The Patiala police have arrested three people including Gurwinder Singh and stated that an investigation has been initiated. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Gurwinder.

Murder over buying drugs

The horrific incident came to light after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the accused house after which they immediately informed the local police. The neighbours told the police about the accused Gurwinder Singh being a drug addict and his mother Paramjit Kaur was aware of the addiction. It was routine for Paramjit to refuse to shell out money to Gurwinder for buying drugs.

Bhagwan Singh, a cousin of deceased Paramjit Kaur, alleged that Gurwinder killed her sister after a dispute over money for buying drugs. In order to hide his crime and remove the evidence, he allegedly chopped the body before setting it on fire. He added that Gurwinder stacked the body under small logs of wood, poured kerosene oil on it and set it on fire.

The Station House Officer of Patran, Manpreet Singh, informed that police have arrested three accused including the son of Paramjit Kaur. "Gurwinder Singh along with two accomplices killed Paramjit Kaur. The police have recovered sufficient evidence from the spot to connect the dots of murder with Gurwinder Singh and the other two. Further, the police are investigating the matter to verify the role of any other person and the involvement of the arrested accused in any other incident," he added.