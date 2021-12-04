Punjab: SIT To Visit Dera Sacha Sauda's Camp To Continue Sacrilege Case Probe

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), which is investigating the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village's Guru Granth Sahib theft case, will now visit Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries' camp to question them. The SIT chief and Ludhiana Inspector General of Police (IGP) SPS Parmar on Friday said that the team will visit the camp for questioning after the accused skipped their third summon in connection with the case.

Earlier, the team had summoned the administrative head and the vice head of Haryana's Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda Vipassana and PR Nain for questioning.

The SIT have now informed that they will visit the Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries at their camp after the summoned persons refused to show up for three consecutive summons. Dera Sacha Sauda vice head PR Nain sent his medical when summoned for the second time, while administrative head Vipassana skipped it altogether.

SIT head SPS Parmar told ANI, "Dera Sacha Sauda admin head Vipassana, vice-head PR Nain fail to appear before SIT today, this was the third summon. So we have decided to go to the Dera for questioning."

The incidents of sacrilege occurred between June to October 2015 following the theft of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawaharsinghwala, Faridkot. The incident had caused widespread discontent and outrage amongst members of the Sikh community across the nation.

SIT questions Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Earlier in November, the four-member SIT of the Punjab Police led by Inspector General SPS Parmar reached Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak to question Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with a 2015 sacrilege case. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in the Sunaria jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping two of his disciples, was questioned by the team.

He was convicted in the theft of a "bir" (copy) of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in October had told the Punjab Police to question the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in the jail in connection with the 2015 sacrilege case. The Court had also said that in pursuance of a production warrant, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh would not be taken to the Faridkot court. On October 29, the Faridkot court had issued the production warrant against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

