Punjab Sounds High Alert After Terrorist Attack On Army Jawans In J&K's Poonch

The Punjab government on Monday, October 11, sounded high alert along with the Pakistan border areas after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio, directed police personnel and officers near border areas of the state to maintain high alert.

He reiterated his resolve to make sure safety and security of each and every Punjabi. “We are perfectly prepared to meet any challenge, come what may," Randhawa assured the people of Punjab and the country. "For us, the country’s unity and integrity remain paramount and no sacrifice will be too big toward that cause."

The Punjab Deputy CM also condemned the terror attack in Poonch in which five soldiers were martyred. He condoled the death of fallen jawans and said his party and government stood by the bereaved families in this hour of grief and loss.

Five Indian Army Soldiers Martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Poonch

Five Indian Army jawans were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch. Among the deceased four are soldiers and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). The search and cordon operation was launched in villages near DKG in the wee hours after intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. A defence spokesperson said that terrorists open fired on Indian forces resulting in heavy injuries. All five Army personnel later succumbed to their injuries.

The martyred Armymen have been identified as Naik Mandeep Singh, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Sepoy Saraj Singh, Sepoy Gajjan Singh and Sepoy Vaisakh. Of them, Mandeep, Gajjan and Jaswinder hailed from Punjab while Vaisakh and Saraj hailed from Kerala and Punjab respectively.

Another encounter was reported in Poonch district wherein one Jawan was injured. "An encounter is going on between Army troops and terrorists in the Poonch area around 2 kilometres from the site where a JCO and four jawans of Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives. An Army personnel is injured in this encounter," according to ANI's Indian Army sources.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/@SukhinderINC-Facebook)