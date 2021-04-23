Punjab: Students Of Guru Nanak College Spread COVID-19 Awareness Among Farmers At Mandis

The extension cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha has initiated a campaign to visit the nearby grain markets and make farmers, labourers, mandi staff, migrants etc aware of the dangerous proportions that the COVID-19 pandemic has assumed and the urgency to contain its spread by following all prescribed norms in their day to day undertakings. As the volunteers distributed masks and sanitisers to the labour and farmers, they made them aware of the rising cases of COVID-19 and the role they have to play in containing the virus to the maximum.

Taranpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Karanveer Singh of BCA 3rd year from the college, who visited the grain market on Thursday collectively shared, “As procurement is at its peak, it is but natural for the farmers and the labour class to indulge in activities which may lead to a sudden spurt in the cases at these spots. As government officials are trying their best to undertake all possible measures to contain the virus, we too were assigned the project of keeping a strict vigil today at the grain market of Doraha and keep warning the migrant class and farmers of putting on masks, using sanitisers, maintaining a safe distance from each other.”

‘Jan Andolan campaign for COVID-19’

Similarly, Sandeep Kaur and Sukhwinder Kaur of BA Part-1 distributed masks with the assistance of the police to the commuters at Doraha-Neelon stretch and educated them about the importance of wearing the same especially at this point of time when COVID-19 has taken the entire world in its stride.

“We are carrying out a ‘Jan Andolan – the campaign for COVID-19’ which includes the conduct of online poster making, essay writing and mask making competitions. These activities are being shared through the social media handles including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram with # hashtag Unite 2 Fight Corona to make the people aware of the importance of social distancing and other preventive measures such as the use of masks and sanitisers etc,” the girl volunteers added.

President of the college Roop Brar along with other committee members and Principal Dr Narinder Sidhu lauded the efforts of the staff and the students and urged them to understand their social responsibilities and contribute constructively from time to time.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appreciated the efforts of college students in educating the masses in grain markets regarding ways to save themselves from COVID-19. He also urged other educational institutions to help the District Administration in its war against the COVID-19 pandemic.