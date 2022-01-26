Punjab Tableau Prominently Depicts Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Martyrs and independence movement was the theme of the poll-bound Punjab tableau during the Republic Day parade on Wednesday, which prominently featured Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh, both martyrs of freedom movement from the state.

The very front of the tableau depicted the life size replica of the martyr Bhagat Singh raising his hand in protest against the British rule accompanied by his companions Rajguru and Sukhdev.

All three were hanged to death together during the British rule.

Punjab has made a significant contribution to India's freedom struggle and the same was highlighted at the State's tableau at Rajpath during the #RepublicDay parade



The tableau pays homage to gallant freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru

The center part of the tableau depicted the scene of another Punjab based freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai protesting against the Simon commission and getting injured.

The tableau also featured the large size portrait of Udham Singh, who had avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O'Dwyer.

While the tableau's rear portion showcased the "Jang-e-Azadi Memorial" of Kartarpur in Punjab. During the Republic Day parade states showcase their culture, contribution to the country and other key features through tableau. PTI JTR RCJ RCJ