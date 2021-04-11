Punjab: Teachers Jump Into Canal Over Employment Issues During Protests Against State Govt

In a rather dramatic turn of events, some of the unemployed teachers of the United Teachers' Union who had planned to stage a protest outside Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's residence in Patiala on Sunday jumped into a canal on being stopped and cane-charged by the police personnel midway. One of the protesters, who did not know how to swim, is reportedly serious and is being treated in the hospital.

This is not the first time that the body has been stopped from protesting by the police. On March 8 as well, the police had cane-charged these unemployed teachers and stopped them when they tried to cross the police barricade to gherao Singh's house. The fate was similar last year as well when in December, these unemployed teachers were protesting, not in front of the CM's house but YPS Chowk, and were cane-charged and stopped. These are just a few incidences in months-long protest.

Case of unemployed teachers in Punjab

Unemployed teachers from the TET Pass Unemployed Teachers Union, All India DPI Teachers Union, PTI Teachers Union Punjab, Unemployed Art and Crafts Teachers Union and Unemployed Multipurpose Health Worker Union have been protesting against the government for not fulfiling their demands for years now. The demands include issuing of recruitment notification by the State government for at least 15,000 vacant posts of TET BEd teachers, raising the upper age limit to 42 years, unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500, and ending condition of 55% marks in graduation for backlog posts in the handicapped quota.

The groups, taking lessons from the Farmers' protest had formed an umbrella body called the United Teachers' Union last year. The umbrella body started by staging an indefinite sit-in outside the residence of State Education Minister Vijayinder Singla in Sangrur, and while continuing the same, planned several ways of protesting against the government, including protesting outside and gheraoing the CM's residence in Patiala.

