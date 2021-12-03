Punjab The Only State To Report COVID Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage: Health Min Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that Punjab was the only state that had reported 'suspected' deaths due to oxygen shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Mandaviya informed Lok Sabha that the Centre had contacted all states regarding the same, of which only 19 responded. Earlier in July, the Centre had informed Rajya Sabha that the country did not record any death due to the oxygen crisis during the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha on 'deaths due to oxygen shortage', Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that Punjab was the only state which reported 'suspected' cases. "We had written to all States asking for data on it. 19 States responded, only Punjab reported four 'suspected' deaths due to oxygen shortage," Dr Mandaviya informed the house.

Earlier in August, the Health Minister had said that the Delhi government didn’t respond to the mail sent by the Centre seeking data on deaths due to a shortage of oxygen.

Dr Mandaviya had claimed that Delhi was one of the states that failed to produce data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during the pandemic. The minister's claim had come after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, alleged that the government did not receive any letter from the Centre inquiring about deaths.

Meanwhile, the Centre also was criticised by the Opposition during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament after it claimed that no states reported deaths due to oxygen crisis.

'No COVID death due to lack of oxygen,' says Centre

Responding to a question by Congress MP KC Venugopal regarding COVID deaths due to oxygen shortage, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in July, informed Rajya Sabha that no deaths were recorded in states and UTs due to this. In a written reply, the Ministry of Health informed that health is a state subject and accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis.

The ministry stated that the demand for medical oxygen surged from 3,095 MT to 9,000 MT in comparison to the first wave, forcing the Centre to step in and facilitate the equal distribution of medical oxygen. Denying any mention of O2 death, the Centre revealed that a total of 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders were distributed to the states.

Image: PTI/ ANI