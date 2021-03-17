Punjab To Demand More COVID-19 Vaccinations At PM-CMs Meet; Eyes Broadbasing Vaccine Drive

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories at 12.30 pm on Wednesday, the Punjab Government is likely to demand more COVID-19 vaccinations, informed Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu.

The Punjab Health Minister said, "Punjab will demand more COVID vaccination against allotted stock during the meeting with PM Modi. The state government is prepared to enhance the vaccination process once more vaccination will be allotted. Rising COVID cases and enhanced death rates in Punjab would be a prime focus in the meeting. Increasing cases along with figures of COVID-19 will be revealed to PM during the meet."

On Tuesday, Sidhu said that the state will soon lift the age bar for the COVID vaccination drive. He stated that Punjab has enough vaccines to inoculate all age groups at the same time. Sidhu said, "Punjab is all set to lift the age bar for COVID vaccination drive. The state is seeking sufficient amount of vaccination to provide to all age groups." He also informed that Captain Amarinder Singh-led government has issued an advisory due to which only 200 people are allowed at outdoor political rallies and 100 indoors.

PM Modi's Meet With CMs Likely To Discuss Broadbasing Vaccine Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories on Wednesday via video conferencing. The primary agenda of this virtual meeting will be the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in different parts of the country. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the meeting as her office announced that she is busy with state election campaigning. PM Modi is also expected to raise the issue of states where the cases are surging once again and might stress the need to accelerate COVID vaccination. Furthermore, as per sources, reducing the current age limit for Covid vaccine recipients is also to be discussed. The Chhattisgarh CM, Bhupesh Baghel, has also skipped the meeting.