Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the state will be hosting G20 Summit meetings and the preparation for the same has been started. Group of Twenty events will be held in March 2023 in Sri Amritsar Sahib, he said.

Mann also spoke to top government officials and formed a cabinet sub-committee to monitor the preparation for the international event.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM said, "Next year G-20 summit is going to be held in India and it is a matter of pride that Punjab will also host this conference. Events will be held in March 2023 in Sri Amritsar Sahib. Today, a cabinet sub-committee has been formed to monitor the preparations for the meeting with the officers."

अगले साल भारत में G-20 सम्मेलन होने जा रहा है और गर्व की बात ये है कि पंजाब भी इस सम्मेलन की मेज़बानी करेगा.. श्री अमृतसर साहिब में मार्च 2023 में कार्यक्रम होंगे...



आज अफसरों के साथ तैयारियों को लेकर मीटिंग की और तैयारियों की निगरानी के लिए एक कैबिनेट सब कमेटी बना दी है... https://t.co/d38h60B3tQ pic.twitter.com/jEprzCIVxM — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 10, 2022

India to assume G20 Presidency from December; to host over 200 meetings

India will assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India is expected to host more than 200 G20 meetings across the country.

The first meeting will be held in December this year, The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Government/Heads of State will be organised on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum consisting of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises 19 nations (Argentina, USA, UK, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Germany, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, France, Republic of Korea, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, and Turkey) and the European Union.

In addition to G20 members, there has been a tradition of the G20 Presidency inviting some guest nations and International Organisations (IOs) to its G20 meetings and summit.

"India, as G20 Presidency, will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as Guest countries, as well as ISA (International Solar Alliance), CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and ADB (Asian Development Bank) as Guest IOs," MEA had informed.