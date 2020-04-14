'Punjab Govt To Provide PPE Kits To Police Personnel': CM Capt. Amarinder Singh

In a first, the Punjab government will provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the police forces as they are fighting against COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday

"While the first priority was the protection of the health workers, for whom the state already has 16,000 PPE kits, the government will also give PPE kits to the police force," CM Amarinder said while addressing a video press conference.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the police force is facing a major risk due to the pandemic situation and need protection as much as doctors and other medical professionals. He said that the Punjab government is procuring more PPEs for police force after all the doctors, paramedics and sanitation workers in hospitals are equipped with such kits.

READ | Punjab CM Urges Centre To Reconsider Decision On Full Wages To Workers Amid Lockdown

READ | COVID-19 Positive Man Dies In Punjab, Total Cases Rise To 184

Capt. Amarinder speaks to health worker via video call

Punjab CM also made a video call to a nurse in the State's Civil Hospital and learned about the well being of all medical professionals working in the hospital. CM Amarinder Singh enquired about the provision of PPE kits and other equipments to the staff and also asked about the health of COVID-19 positive patients.

Spoke to Pawandeep Kaur, Staff Nurse in Civil Hospital, Moga and enquired of her well being and the well being of all Doctors, Nurses & Paramedics working in the hospital. My best wishes to all our frontline warriors fighting #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/wHOoMZIey5 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 14, 2020

A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the Punjab government followed suit and issued an official notification in this regard. The total number of positive cases in Punjab rose to 184 on Tuesday. The death toll in the state stands at 13.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Thanks People For Offering Baisakhi Prayers From Home Amid COVID

READ | Following PM Modi's Announcement, Punjab Government Extends Lockdown Till May 3