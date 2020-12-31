Punjab To Set Up SPV, Enhance Counter-terrorism Force To Tackle Smuggling Of Weapons

Amid an increase in cases of smuggling of weapons and drugs from Pakistan, the Punjab Government has set up a 'special purpose vehicle' (SPV) to counter such activities in the border state of Punjab. Enhancing the counter-terrorism force to track the network of Pakistani terror operatives in the State, the SPV will augment its technological capacity by establishing a Unified Communication Network of senior police/civil officers. Apart from establishing a network of senior police/civil officers, the SPV will also undertake the development and deployment of an Online Intelligence Sharing Platform in the State, as per DGP Dinkar Gupta.

"Part of the sweeping restructuring changes approved for the Punjab Police department on Wednesday by the state cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, the SPV will be set up on the lines of ETTSA established by the Punjab Excise Department," as per a release of the Government of Punjab.

As per the release of the Punjab Government, Punjab has witnessed the arrest of 66 terrorists, with 12 modules busted in 2020. Seven drones have been captured, while 21 hand grenades, four rifles (including 2 AK46/AK56) and 28 revolvers/pistols/mousers have been recovered since January 1, 2020.

The establishment of the SPV has been envisaged as a vehicle for the creation of a Realtime Crime Centre. This will help in the mining of data analytic applications and will also be integrated with current databases to allow for more proactive responses and achieve operational objectives of the State Police. GIS Mapping of the State is another key agenda for the SPV, as per the Punjab Government.

