Punjab Tops List Of States With Most War Widows; Centre Briefs Rajya Sabha On Assistance

The state of Punjab is home to the most number of war widows, according to the Ministry of Defence. In a reply to the Rajya Sabha on March 27, the Ministry revealed that there are 2,132 war widows in Punjab, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,805) and Haryana (1,566).

Uttarakhand and Rajasthan stand at the fourth and fifth position with 1,407 and 1,317 war widows, respectively whereas Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh both have over one thousand war widows (1,218 and 1,076 respectively). Collectively speaking, there are a total of 14,467 war widows across the nation. Below is the list submitted by the Ministry of Defence to the Rajya Sabha detailing about the 'Veer Naris'.

Government of India briefs Rajya Sabha on facilities to 'Veer Naris'

The Ministry of Defence also briefed the Rajya Sabha about the facilities being provided to 'Veer Naris' and their kids each year. "As per the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission Rs 700 is provided as clothing charges per year to each child of Veer Naris studying in an educational institution," the Ministry informed the Upper House.

"In addition to this Rs 2000 per annum is also given as cost of uniform. Apart from these, full amount of Tuition Fees and Hostel Charges, Rs. 2000 per annum as Cost of books, stationary is also given to the child of Veer Naris," it further revealed.

When asked whether the Centre has plans to revise the said amount, the Ministry replied, "all allowances including clothing allowance are revised in each pay Commission" adding that "allowance shall go up by 25 percent each time DA (Dearness Allowance) rise by 50 percent."