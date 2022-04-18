Punjab: Two Aides Of Terrorist Arsh Dalla Arrested; MP-5 Gun, 44 Bullets Recovered

The intelligence wing of Punjab Police on Monday thwarted probable efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the state by arresting two close aides of fugitive gangster and terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla.

Harsh Kumar and his aide Raghav, both inhabitants of Kot Ise Khan in the district of Moga, were detained. Police have also recovered a foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 rounds of bullets from their possession.

Thwarting possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb peace, the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police arrested 2 close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla. Foreign-made MP-5 gun & 44 live rounds recovered: Punjab govt pic.twitter.com/u79GB50lpr — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab, VK Bhawra, said both the accused were arrested in an intelligence-led operation by a team from the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

Among them, Harsh Kumar confirmed, during preliminary investigations, that he met Arsh Dalla through Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Moga's village Shadiwala, who was caught by Moga Police in January 2022 with a consignment of grenades and arms, police informed.

Arsh Dalla contacted Harsh Kumar through encrypted apps

Arsh Dalla made contact with Harsh Kumar through encrypted apps after Gopi's detention and encouraged him to work for him, according to Director-General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra, who also stated that Arsh Dalla had provided money to Harsh Kumar on at least two incidents. Arsh Dalla is also in charge of the present consignment, he claimed.

Further investigations are being conducted, according to AIG SSOC Amritsar, Sukhminder Mann, to determine the channel via which the accused persons received the weapon and the purpose for which it was supplied to them. Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed in this case at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar under relevant provisions, and both accused men would be brought before the court for police remand.

Who is Arsh Dalla?

Arsh Dalla is a gangster-turned-terrorist of Moga and now lives in Canada. He has been involved in several terror-related acts in the recent past. With the arrest of Arsh Dalla's close aides and the recovery of IEDs, hand grenades, and other weaponry and ammunition, Punjab Police had already destroyed many modules backed by him.

Vigorous attempts are being made by the Punjab Police at the appropriate levels to bring Arsh Dalla to book.